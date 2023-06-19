Heart Of Stone: Alia Bhatt gives befitting reply to trollers calling out her 'less screen time' in trailer

Even while her followers loved the newly released trailer, several of them were disappointed at how little screen time Alia Bhatt was given.

Currently, Alia Bhatt was in Sao Paulo for the monumental Netflix Tudum 2023 event, where the trailer for her debut Hollywood movie, Heart Of Stone, was revealed amid great fanfare and rigour. Direct streaming of the spy thriller will begin on Netflix. Alia co-stars in it alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. This year's August 11 release date has been set for Tom Harper's film Heart Of Stone. Although her admirers gave the trailer positive reviews, some of them expressed disappointment with the short amount of time she was granted to appear on-screen.

Defending herself the actress told a leading media outlet in an interview: “Woh toh hoga hi (That will happen).I am not worried about it because I feel at the end of the day you have to get a sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That’s all that matters.”

Gal Gadot portrays Rachel Stone in the two minutes and 43 second long clip, and it reveals her fierce loyalty to a covert peacekeeping organisation known as the Charter. The trailer skillfully catches a few intense action scenes featuring gliding suits and flying planes. One of the video's standout moments has Alia Bhatt as the tech-savvy hacker Keya Dhawan, who stole Charter's most lethal weapon. When Rachel exclaims over the phone, "Heart or no heart, I am coming for you," a conversation between Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt is sure to get you fired up.

After being married to actor Ranbir Kapoor in May of last year, Alia Bhatt started shooting Heart Of Stone. Fans also posted a couple images of her while she was pregnant with Raha and filming the movie in July. The movie was made while Bhatt was pregnant. She stated, "It was my first Hollywood big-budget English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting an action movie for the first time. But there were so many layers for me to manage because I'm also expecting. But they handled everything for me in a seamless, simple, and comfortable manner. I will never forget it because I was treated so lovingly and well during it.

