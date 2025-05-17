Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia revealed she was molested at 19 inside the Supreme Court, recalling the traumatic incident and the support she received from a senior female lawyer

Television actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia recently opened up about a traumatic experience she faced as a teenager at the Supreme Court of India. In an interview with Hauterrfly, the Choti Sardarni and Bigg Boss star revealed that she was molested during a visit to the apex court when she was just 19 years old.

According to Nimrit, the courtroom was packed at the time, and while standing among the crowd, she suddenly felt someone touch her inappropriately from behind. Initially, she dismissed it, assuming the close quarters might have led to an accidental brush by a man standing behind her.

However, her unease grew when she moved to another corner of the courtroom, only to find the same man following her. She shared that he not only repeated the inappropriate behavior by touching her again but also attempted to slide his hand inside her shirt. The actress said she was overwhelmed with shock and anxiety, noting that the man refused to make eye contact and stared blankly ahead, pretending as if nothing had happened.

Nimrit added that at that moment, she felt deeply shaken and close to tears. Her distress was noticed by a senior female lawyer who approached her and asked if she was uncomfortable. When Nimrit confirmed she was, the woman immediately confronted the man, slapped him, and called for the police. Authorities then stepped in and handled the matter.

Reflecting on the incident, Nimrit expressed her gratitude to the woman who supported her during that difficult time. She also spoke about the emotional impact it had on her, saying it was especially disturbing because she believed the Supreme Court to be a place of safety and justice—yet something so violating happened there.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is widely recognized for her work in television, including her roles in Choti Sardarni, Bigg Boss, and Khatron Ke Khiladi.