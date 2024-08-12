'Have to lose weight...', Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS role in Sujoy Ghosh's 'King' at Locarno Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan was recently celebrated at the Locarno Film Festival with the Pardo Alla Carriera Award, acknowledging his immense contributions to cinema. During the event, he confirmed his role in Sujoy Ghosh’s film King and shared insights on the challenges of action films and the essence of art

Shah Rukh Khan recently received the prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera Award at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, recognizing his significant contributions to cinema. The Bollywood superstar traveled to Switzerland specifically to accept this honor, marking a key milestone in his celebrated career.

At the festival, Khan also participated in a live session, where he confirmed his role in Sujoy Ghosh’s forthcoming film, King. He discussed the rigorous nature of action films, revealing that he will be undergoing a weight loss regimen to prepare for the physically demanding sequences. Khan elaborated on the complexities of action films, noting that while some stunts are performed by doubles, a substantial portion of the action must be executed personally to achieve authenticity. He remarked on the challenging aspects of filming, humorously describing the discomfort he experiences post-filming, despite appearing cool on screen.

During his acceptance speech for the Pardo Alla Carriera Award, Khan delighted the audience of 8,000 with his humor, playfully addressing the difficulty of pronouncing the award’s name. He expressed heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome, highlighting the generosity of the reception.

Khan also acknowledged the intense heat of the Swiss summer, comparing it to the warmth of India. He praised Locarno for its cultural and artistic richness, making light of the hot conditions and the crowded event space.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Tom Cruise's stun at closing ceremony is not to be missed! WATCH VIDEO

In his address, Shah Rukh Khan passionately spoke about the impact of cinema, describing it as the most profound and influential artistic medium of the current era. He conveyed his belief that art should transcend political or moral boundaries and should instead reflect heartfelt truths. According to Khan, art and cinema should simply express their truth without the need for intellectual or moral framing, emphasizing the power of creativity in its purest form.

Latest Videos