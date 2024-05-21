Ranveer Singh walks out of the film 'Rakshas' due to THIS reason

Entertainment
Ranveer Singh was said to have chosen out of Prasanth Varma's 'Rakshas', which is set in Indian mythology.
Ranveer's role was rumoured to be complicated, with shades of negativity and gloom.
However, according to a recent Pinkvilla story, Ranveer and Prasanth have chosen to part ways on the project due to creative disagreements.
Ranveer traveled to Hyderabad in April for a photo shoot to promote the flick. While all the plans were in place, the announcement has now met a snag.
Ranveer Singh will no longer be part of Prashanth Varma's 'Rakshas' as they have amicably split up owing to creative disagreements.
As per the report, they were considering and deciding on several possibilities, but they have agreed to move forward with the promise of partnering shortly.
Prasanth, who directed 'HanuMan', will restart the casting process for 'Rakshas' because he wants to deliver this picture to the big screen before moving on to 'Jai HanuMan'.