    Has 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun teased his 'upcoming' movie with Kriti Sanon? KNOW details

    Allu Arjun was recently honoured with the prestigious National Award in the Best Actor Category for Pushpa: The Rise. His VIRAL photo with National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon has made ardent fans so excited that they think he is teasing an upcoming movie with Mimi actress.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    Yesterday evening was a remarkable and significant day for Bollywood and Indian cinema as the 69th National Film Awards happened and took place. Allu Arjun, with Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and many other actors' were the much-deserved recipients. All three of them received the Best Actor award for their films. Now Allu penned a heartfelt note, recollecting the evening and congratulating fellow actors. On a closing note, he also expressed his wish to work with Kriti Sanon. His note read, "It was a lifetime experience to witness Shri Waheeda Rehman ji win the Dadasaheb Phalke award. More than 6 decades of career in films. Truly inspiring. It was an absolute pleasure to see dear @aliaabhatt win this award."

    ALSO READ: Did Britney Spears get an 'abortion' done while dating THIS singer? KNOW details

    He added, "Iconic performance for an iconic film. Truly deserving and many more. It was a pleasure having the company of dear @kritisanon. A well-deserved award for a league jumper performance. What a lovely lady. Wishing her more on this journey. And hopefully a movie together soon."

    Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. The actor made history with the win, becoming the first Telugu actor to bring home the National Award for Best Acting. Ahead of the ceremony, Allu Arjun spoke to the media and said, "I am happy that I am receiving this award, and receiving it for a commercial film is a double achievement for me personally." Apart from winning the Best Actor category, Pushpa also brought home the award for Best Music Director (Songs).

    Kriti Sanon soon reshared the story of Allu Arjun and wrote, "Thank you, my dear. Likewise! It was very memorable receiving it in your company. You are such a positive, warm person. Here is wishing you much more. I hope to see you here again someday. And also, hopefully, a great film together soon."

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui raises his voice against unfair duty allotment, here's how Anurag Dobhal reacted

