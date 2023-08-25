Has Leonardo DiCaprio's appearance with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti sparked their 'dating' rumours?

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, was spotted with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 25, in Santa Barbara, California. They got clicked and papped while having a conversation together. Their photos of enjoying an ice cream date went VIRAL on social media giving rise to the 'dating' rumours.

Besides his remarkable performances, the one thing that Leonardo DiCaprio is known for is his dating life. Not long ago, the Inception actor was all over the headlines after rumours went rife that he was dating British-Indian model Neelam Gill. The duo was spotted on so many occasions, spending quality time with each other. But it seems like a thing of the past, as Neelam Gill later clarified that there was nothing brewing between them, and in fact, she was dating his "good friend." Lately, the dapper and suave Hollywood star has yet again hogged the limelight after recently getting clicked and spotted with model Vittoria Ceretti in Santa Barbara, California, as they enjoyed a supposed dessert date together.

According to reports by a global entertainment portal, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti twinned in white outfits. DiCaprio donned a casual tee that he paired with brown cargo shorts. He completed his day-out look with a baseball cap and sunglasses tucked into the front of his T-shirt. The actor also wore a face mask.

Leonardo DiCaprio's fan page on X (formerly Twitter) posted their VIRAL photos. Their caption read, "Bae Leonardo DiCaprio got spotted with Vittoria Ceretti grabbing ice cream & iced coffee in Santa Barbara, California on Tuesday (August 24th)."

Vittoria donned a full-sleeved, crew neck sweatshirt that she teamed up with black athletic shorts. The gorgeous lady also carried a blue purse. In another set of pictures, the Italian model was wearing a body-hugging black T-shirt. She kept her tresses open and wore black sunglasses. Both DiCaprio and his rumoured ladylove slipped into sneakers.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti got papped and clicked as the alleged rumoured couple were captured on camera by the photogs while walking out of an ice cream parlour in the streets of Santa Barbara in California. They seemed to be engrossed in a conversation. While the Hollywood actor enjoyed an iced latte, the 25-year-old model opted for a cone of ice cream. Pictures of DiCaprio and Vittoria soon found their way on social media platforms, sparking dating rumours.

