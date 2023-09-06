Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's appearance at Beyonce's tour made their 'relationship' official?

    After months of dating rumours, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet got spotted together as a couple. The duo attended the Renaissance tour of Beyonce. The rumoured couple were spotted enjoying the concert. Their video of interacting with each other went VIRAL on the internet.

    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were not shy about displaying their affection for one another as they finally went public with their romance. The couple could hardly keep their hands off each other as they watched Beyonce perform in Los Angeles. Kylie, 26, and Timothee, 27, were caught exchanging multiple kisses as they watched Beyonce in each other's arms. Elsewhere at the concert, Kylie's ex-boyfriend Tyga got papped and spotted at the show.

    Timothee held Kylie from behind as she grooved and danced about in a fitted mini dress with thigh-high boots and her hair slicked back into a messy bun. The Dune actor, clad in a jacket and cap, looked content and happy while enjoying and having a good time with his new love.

    After months of interest swirling in their romance, Kylie and Timothee finally went public with their love and romance at Beyonce's star-studded show on Monday. The couple were pictured together for the first time while speaking and flirting at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

    In a clip shared on Twitter (Now X), at the singer's third and final LA Renaissance tour stop. Fans can see that the lip kit mogul chatted with her rumoured beau. Timothee was puffing a cigarette. The duo appeared to have a grand time, with Kylie laughing and throwing her head back at something the actor said at one point.

    The star-studded concert of Beyonce took place on the singer's 42nd birthday. It attracted several A-list stars, including Adele, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey, Zendaya and Tom Holland alongside Kim Kardashian. Earlier this month, it was officially confirmed that Kylie and Timothee are still in a relationship, despite rumours that he had 'dumped' the mom of two.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
