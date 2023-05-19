Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla's bond become detestable?

    Kate Middleton's behaviour makes it visible having a rocky relationship with the newly crowned Queen Camilla as she refuses to be crusty to her during the coronation. Here is an insight detail on the above.

    First Published May 19, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

    According to the royal writer Tom Bower, The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, felt irked and furious with the newly crowned queen over the guest list for King Charles' coronation on May 6. Kate refused to curtsy for the monarch as she left Westminster Abbey.

    Bower, 76, stated on "Dan Wootton Tonight," revealed on Tuesday that Middleton, 41, and her husband, Prince William, 40, were disappointed because the princess got only permitted to invite four of her family members, whereas Camilla had 20 people there.

    A renowned global Hollywood outlet sought a response from the Princess of Wales and Buckingham Palace.

    Bower said, "Camilla brought 20 Parker Bowleses to the coronation, and there were only four Middletons allowed to be present at the ceremony," later explaining that it was unfair that the Middleton siblings could not bring their importance or any other person.

    He also adds, "If you look at the coronation footage, as the king and queen leave the thrones and head for the exit of Westminster Abbey. You'll see that everyone bows and curtsies to the king, and no one moves a limb, a muscle when Camilla passes by."

    Bower opening up on the real story of outpouring agitation against the king, felt amid all audiences, shared, "And it's because they were mad at Camilla. All the people who helped Camilla get the crown on her head were excluded from that coronation, and they were furious. Kate and William were also upset. That rage swept across that little section of the crowd near the throne in the heart of Westminster Abbey. And it was absolutely noticeable to those excluded that nobody — let alone Kate —curted to Queen Camilla. What's more, is that at the Windsor concert on the following day, William makes zero mention of Queen Camilla in his speech. There is a tension there."

