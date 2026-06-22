Harshita Sahu from Ruthiyai, Guna, has been selected to represent Madhya Pradesh in the Miss Universe India 2026 pageant. She won the state-level audition in Bhopal, securing a direct finalist spot in the national competition scheduled for July.

Harshita Sahu has been selected as a finalist for Miss Universe India and will represent Madhya Pradesh in the beauty pageant scheduled for July.

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To ensure local talent gets an opportunity, Miss Universe India organises state-level auditions for the global pageant. Recently, an official audition was held in the state capital in which Harshita emerged victorious among many talented young women who had gathered from every corner of Madhya Pradesh. According to a press release, by winning this round, she has secured a direct spot as a finalist in Miss Universe India, where she will represent the state.

Judges' Remarks on State Auditions

The judging panel for the audition included Nikhil Anand (owner of Miss Universe India), Manika Vishwakarma (Miss Universe India '25 and a top national model), and Amjad Khan (Director of Miss Universe India). Speaking to the media, Nikhil Anand, the owner of Miss Universe India, announced that the winner of the Madhya Pradesh state audition would gain direct entry into Miss Universe India 2026. He said, "This audition provides an extraordinary platform for young women to advance their careers. Harshita Sahu, a native of Ruthiyai (Guna), has claimed the title of Miss Universe Madhya Pradesh. This marks the third year that Madhya Pradesh has hosted official state auditions for Miss Universe India, offering local talent a chance to shine on national and international stages," as quoted in a press release.

Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India '25, remarked that Madhya Pradesh is amazing and the participants here possess incredible talent. She noted that the state winner would now represent the region on national and international platforms. "She has immense potential; I congratulate her on the win and wish her a bright future," said Vishwakarma as quoted in a press release.

A Debutante's Journey

Harshita Sahu marks her debut in the world of pageantry as she represents Madhya Pradesh in Miss Universe India 2026. She believes that for youth from small towns, no dream is too big if pursued with courage and persistent effort.

Manipur Pageant Results

Earlier, Thadoi Yumnam was crowned Miss Universe Manipur 2026 at the grand finale held on June 21 at Chandrakriti Auditorium, Palace Compound, Imphal East District, earning the right to represent the state at the upcoming Miss Universe India 2026 pageant scheduled for July.

The prestigious state pageant brought together 20 finalists from across Manipur, with participants competing for the coveted crown in an event that celebrated women's empowerment, confidence, leadership and social advocacy. (ANI)