As 'Ghayal' marked 36 years, Sunny Deol fondly remembered the film, crediting his father Dharmendra's belief. He also announced his upcoming film 'Batwara 1947', a reunion with director Rajkumar Santoshi, set for an August 2026 release.

Sunny Deol Gets Nostalgic on 'Ghayal' Anniversary

As 'Ghayal' completed 36 years on June 22, 2026, actor Sunny Deol took a stroll down memory lane, recalling shooting for the hit action drama. He shared that it was his late father and legendary actor Dharmendra's belief and director Rajkumar Santoshi's writing that made the film possible. Sunny also shared a video which consists of his iconic scenes from the film. "Papa's belief and Raj's writing made Ghayal possible. Your love made it immortal," he captioned the post. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ46LvmJFww/?hl=en

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'Ghayal' highlighted the fight for justice fought by Ajay Mehra on behalf of his family and himself. He was accompanied the whole time by Meenakshi Seshadri, who portrays Varsha Bharti, his love. Balwant Rai, played by Amrish Puri, who won praise for the part, is another difficult character to forget. They were joined in the film by a talented ensemble that included Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Babbar, Moushmi Chatterjee, and Om Puri.

He was also jointly given a National Award (Special Jury Award), with Pankaj Kapur and South Indian actress Jayabharathi.

Upcoming Project 'Batwara 1947'

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Sunny Deol will be seen in 'Batwara 1947', which is helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India and explores themes of courage, displacement and survival during one of the most turbulent periods in the subcontinent's history.

The project boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur and Abhimanyu Singh.

'Batwara 1947' is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

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