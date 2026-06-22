The trailer for 'Baby Do Die Do' is out, featuring Huma Qureshi as a deaf and mute hitwoman. The film, directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem, also stars Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, and Seema Pahwa and will release on July 3.

Huma Qureshi will play the role of a deaf and mute hitwoman in her upcoming movie 'Baby Do Die Do'. The makers have finally released the trailer of the film on Monday.

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About the Trailer

In the two-minute and twenty-seven-second trailer, Huma Qureshi portrays the role of a hitwoman who kills people with her umbrella stealthily at public places. It begins with Huma shooting a man with her umbrella inside a bus. The trailer further introduces different characters of the story which are played by Seema Pahwa, Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, Rachit Singh and others. Sikander Kher plays the role of an antagonist in the movie, while Rachit Singh portrays the love interest of Huma in the movie. With redemption in her eyes as she calmly watches the building burn, Huma appears to be bruised at the end of the trailer.

The movie is directed by Nachiket Samant and is produced by Saqib Saleem. Huma Qureshi shared the trailer on her Instagram handle today. "Ye safar mien thodhi saavdani barte! Do...Die...Do! (Please take caution in this journey.)" https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ4M_HfMPPm/ Earlier, the makers released the teaser of the movie.

Makers on 'Baby Do Die Do'

Speaking about the film, producer Saqib Saleem said, "With this teaser, we're finally opening the doors to Baby's world. Beyond the mystery of Baby KarMarKar lies an ensemble of unforgettable characters, each adding a new layer to the story. We're excited for audiences to start connecting the dots and step into this unpredictable universe with us," as per a press release.

Director Nachiket Samant added, "Baby Do Die Do isn't just the story of Baby KarMarKar - it's the story of an entire world that exists around her. This teaser introduces some of the people who make that world so entertaining, unpredictable and mysterious. Every character brings a distinct energy to the narrative, and this is only the beginning of what awaits audiences on July 3."

Director on Huma's Role

Samant also opened up on Huma as a professional female assassin. "She kills and disappears into the crowd. That's what's so unique about her - it's as much about the escape as it is about the kill. All the rootedness Huma brought. It's one thing to write a fantastic character - you still need a solid actor to bring it to life," he said.

The film is slated to hit theatres on July 3.