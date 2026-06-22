A 51-year-old man died after falling from an upper seating section during a Goose concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. He was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at a hospital, the NYPD confirmed.

Man Dies in Fall at Madison Square Garden Concert

A 51-year-old man died after falling from an upper seating section during a Goose concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, stated The Hollywood Reporter, citing the New York Police Department. Witness accounts shared on social media and in local reports indicated that the concertgoer fell from a high-level area of the arena, prompting an emergency response. The exact distance of the fall has not been disclosed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police officers responded to a 911 call, following which they found the man "unconscious and unresponsive" at the arena shortly before 10 pm on Saturday night. He suffered "injuries indicative of falling from an elevated position" and was then taken to Bellevue Hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, the NYPD said in a statement.

Band Mourns Attendee's Passing

The rock band, Goose, which consists of Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weeks, Peter Anspach, and Cotter Ellis, also issued a statement and mourned the attendee's passing. "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight's show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support," the band said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goose (@goosetheband)

Concert and Tour Information

The tragedy took place during the band's second night of their two-night run at the World's Most Famous Arena. They are currently busy with their Summer 2026 tour, spanning across 27 concerts in 19 cities in the US and Canada. The Connecticut-based jam band performed its full 16-song setlist and ended the concert shortly before midnight, stated the New York Post. The Saturday night concert was also livestreamed on Amazon Music. (ANI)