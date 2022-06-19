(Video) "Will think twice before I speak my heart": Sai Pallavi on her Kashmir genocide remarks

Actress Sai Pallavi clarified her views on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits and their departure, claiming that they were misinterpreted and that her objective was to condemn violence in all forms. Leaders of the Bajrang Dal complained about the actor in Hyderabad, alleging that the actor had disparaged remarks against gau rakshaks.



The actor from Virata Parvam also received backlash on social media for downplaying the sorrow of the Kashmiri Pandits by drawing comparisons to lynching.

In an Instagram video, Sai Pallavi clarified her comments on the lynching of cows and the genocide in Kashmir. The actress said in the video that she would think twice before sharing her mind after receiving harsh criticism on social media for her remarks.



Sai Pallavi explained in the Instagram video that she wanted to show that using violence in the name of any faith is wrong. The actor from Virata Parvam claims that the parts of the video were taken out of context and that her statements were misunderstood. In the video, Sai Pallavi thanked everyone who supported her.



"After I watched the film The Kashmir Files, I had the opportunity to speak with the director. I was disturbed seeing the plight of people and it has affected even today's generations. I would never belittle a tragedy like genocide. Having said that, I can never come to terms with the mob lynching incident that happened during Covid times. I still remember seeing that video and being shaken for days," said Sai Pallavi. "All I wanted to say was that violence in the name of any religion is a big sin. Many people were seen justifying the mob lynching incidents online. I believe all lives are important. I hope a day doesn't come when a child is born and he/she is afraid of his/her identity," she added. "Now I will be thinking twice before I speak my heart because I am anxious that my words may be misinterpreted. I felt alone and conflicted thinking about what I did wrong. I felt like they (the fans and followers who supported her) knew me for who I am," said Sai Pallavi in the video.

The star was questioned about her political leanings throughout the interview. She had claimed that her family was impartial and that she had learned how to be a nice person growing up.

She went on to say, "I pray a day doesn't come when a kid is born, and he/she is afraid of his/her identity," in further explanation of her remarks.

This week saw the release of the Telugu movie "Virata Parvam," starring Sai Pallavi. The film, in which Rana Daggubati also appears, is based on actual occurrences that occurred in the 1990s. It tells the narrative of a love affair against the backdrop of the Telangana Naxalite struggle.



