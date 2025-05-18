Telugu cinema reaches new heights as Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu becomes the first-ever Telugu film trailer to be showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa, marking a historic milestone.

Telugu cinema will be making history by screening the much-awaited historical action movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring Pawan Kalyan for a big promotional screening in Burj Khalifa. The world's first Telugu film trailer to be screened at the tallest building, it is a great thrills for the film fraternity and the audience as well.

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu at Burj Khalifa:

Telugu cinema has already made waves abroad in the last few years, but Hari Hara Veera Mallu is taking it a step further. The marketing of the movie is reaching unprecedented levels. When its trailer will be exhibited on the Burj Khalifa, a move that will further put the Telugu film industry on the global map. The giant showpiece will be sure to make a titanic buzz, both locally and globally being the first telugu film to be screened on Burj Khalifa.

Krish Jagarlamudi directs Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the inspiring tale of Veera Mallu, a war rebel against the powerful Mughal Empire. Produced during the 17th century, the film is laced with raw action, edge-of-the-seat drama, and visually engaging reconstruction of places from history. Emperor Aurangzeb is essayed by Bobby Deol, and the main roles are played by Nidhhi Agerwal, Sathyaraj, and Jisshu Sengupta.

The film is aiming for a grand theatrical release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on June 12, 2025, in line with its pan-India appeal. The music will be scored by veteran music director M.M. Keeravani, and production designer Thota Tharani will create the world of the film. The buzz surrounding the film is high.

The Impact of Burj Khalifa Event

The initial promotional trick of the trailer release at Burj Khalifa will greet international citizens, enhancing the worldwide popularity of Telugu films. The extravagance depicts growing popularity of Indian cinema, and all are waiting for the first experience ever in history.