Superstar Pawan Kalyan's highly awaited Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 has made history in Tollywood as it has grossed a whopping ₹126 crore in pre-release theatrical agreements-making it his career best thus far.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre‑Release Business

Theatre Collections from Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana): ₹103.5 Cr

(Nizam: ₹37 Cr | Ceded: ₹16.5 Cr | Uttar Andhra: ₹12 Cr | East: ₹9.5 Cr | West: ₹7 Cr | Guntur: ₹9.5 Cr | Krishna: ₹7.6 Cr | Nellore: ₹4.4 Cr)

Rest of India (KA + ROI): ₹12.5 Cr

Overseas markets: ₹10 Cr

Industry Significance & Box Office Targets

If trade estimates prove accurate, the film will require a theatrical net share nearing ₹127-127.5 Crores to break even, thereby matching the global gross of around ₹260+ Crores. This is a very ambitious milestone and goes to show the scope of the film-in budget more than ₹300 Crores-the fact that even Pawan Kalyan has his touch to sustain the buzz of a blockbuster.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu:

Highest pre-release theatrical business achieved ever for a Pawan Kalyan film and beyond previous blockbusters such as Bheemla Nayak.

Proving that the advance deals seem robust, no doubt this was because of market confidence on the film's potential despite several delays and legal issues.

It is yet to be seen whether HHVM can cross its gross ₹260 Cr target and lead to profits for both its distributors and investors.

Now, with already ₹126 Cr in the kitty before release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has set itself extremely high stakes. This weekend's performance will not just matter in Pawan Kalyan's career but also in Tollywood's big-budget, pan-India ambition.