Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma grabbed attention at a Mumbai event as they walked hand in hand, posed confidently for paparazzi, and sparked online buzz with their public display of affection and viral videos.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma made a stylish appearance together at a Mumbai event on Monday evening, instantly grabbing attention. While their fashionable outfits stood out, it was their comfortable chemistry and public display of affection that became the main highlight of the night.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Hand-in-Hand Entry Sparks Buzz

Hardik and Mahieka arrived at the event holding hands, confidently walking the red carpet and posing for the paparazzi. The couple appeared relaxed and happy, smiling as cameras flashed. Their PDA quickly became a talking point online, with videos from the event circulating widely on social media platforms.

Fans were quick to react. While many appreciated the couple’s openness and confidence, others trolled the cricketer, as often happens with public figures. One netizen commented, “Rab ne bana di jodi,” while several others shared mixed opinions about the couple’s relationship.

When Hardik and Mahieka Made It Official

Speculation around Hardik and Mahieka’s relationship had been doing the rounds for a while before the couple made it Instagram official in October last year. On the occasion of Hardik’s birthday, he shared pictures from a beach vacation featuring Mahieka. The post left little room for doubt and confirmed what fans had already guessed — the two were dating.

Since then, the couple has been spotted together at multiple events, slowly becoming more comfortable with public appearances.

Engagement Rumours and Mahieka’s Clarification

A few months ago, engagement rumours surfaced after photos of Hardik and Mahieka performing a pooja went viral. Adding fuel to the speculation was a ring spotted on Mahieka’s finger, leading many to believe wedding bells were around the corner.

However, Mahieka soon shut down the rumours with a humorous Instagram story. She wrote, “Me watching the internet decide I’m engaged when I just wear nice jewellery every day.” Her clarification put an end to the engagement buzz.