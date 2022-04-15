Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Vishu 2022: Mamta Mohandas to Mohanlal to Keerthy Suresh and more send their wishes to fans

    On the occasion of Vishu, Malayalam celebrities like Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Keerthy Suresh, and others shared photos of their festive festivities and conveyed their best wishes to fans.

    Bangalore, First Published Apr 15, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

    On April 15, Kerala celebrates Vishu. It marks the start of the traditional Malayalam New Year, celebrated by praying to Vishukani and eating a delicious feast with family. On occasion, Malayalam celebrities like Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Keerthy Suresh, and others shared photos of their festive festivities and conveyed their best wishes to fans.

    While Mohanlal shared a photo of himself with Vishu Kani, Malavika Mohanan, and Keerthy Suresh all dressed up in ethnic sarees for the occasion. Check out these celebrities' Malayalam new year's greetings. Mohanlal took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic in striped pants and shirt as he posed along with Lord Krishna to wish fans. He wrote, "Happy Vishu."

    Also Read: Vishu 2022: 5 food items you must make for Sadhya on Malayali New Year

    Keerthy Suresh looked stunning in a pastel green embroidered saree that channelled her ethnic emotions. On the other hand, Malavika celebrated the event at the boathouse in a stunning sequin saree and shared photos with her family.

    Also Read: Vishu 2022: Date, Importance, Significance of the Malayali New Year

    Meanwhile, the Aaraattu actor is working on his debut directorial project. His debut film as a filmmaker is Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, a fantasy adventure drama. He also has the forthcoming film Monster, in which he will play Lucky Singh and will be directed by Vysakh. Keerthy Suresh is now awaiting the release of her Malayalam film Vaashi, which she co-wrote with Tovino Thomas. The film's production is concluded, but no official release date has been set.

    Malavika, on the other hand, is yet to announce her next project after her last film, Maaraan, starring Dhanush, earned mixed reviews from public and critics.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2022, 12:19 PM IST
