Happy’s Place renewed for season 2, Reba McEntire-Led comedy continues on NBC

NBC has renewed Reba McEntire-led comedy Happy’s Place for a second season following strong viewership. The show continues its successful run, expanding NBC’s comedy lineup for 2025-26.

Published: Feb 21, 2025, 9:20 AM IST

Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire-starrer Happy's Place has been renewed for a second season.

The show got a green signal from NBC for expansion. The series joins fellow first-year comedy St. Denis Medical in NBC's lineup for 2025-26, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

NBC gave the show a vote of confidence in November with an order for five additional episodes, bringing its total for the season to 18.

Happy's Place has performed consistently well for the network in its Friday-night spot so far this season. It averages 3.38 million same-day viewers, a 54 per cent improvement year to year, and adds about 1.3 million more with a week of delayed viewing (not including streaming).

McEntire plays Bobbie, who inherits her late father's tavern -- the Happy's Place of the title -- and discovers that she has a new business partner in Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), a twenty-something half-sister she never knew she had.

Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn also star, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Kevin Abbott and Julie Abbott created Happy's Place. Kevin Abbott is the showrunner and executive producer with McEntire, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Matt Berry and Pamela Fryman.

