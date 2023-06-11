Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Pride Month 2023: Watch these 7 beautiful LGBTQIA+ shows that are streaming on OTT

    Check out these shows available on OTT that may be your watch for this pride month. Series and TV shows have been revolutionizing representation and inclusion in recent times. Stories and narratives attempt their best to be as accurate and sincere as they can be. With that in mind, the shows never disappoint with their entertainment either.-Mahalexmi
     

    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 7:24 PM IST

    Series and TV shows have been revolutionizing representation and inclusion in recent times. Stories and narratives attempt their best to be as accurate and sincere as they can be. With that in mind, the shows never disappoint with their entertainment either. This pride month, tune into these recommended shows that are streaming across various OTT Platforms in celebration of uniqueness.

    Sex Education (2019-): Socially awkward high school student Otis becomes an unsanctioned sex therapist for his fellow schoolmates, teaming up with Maeve. The story explores various characters and their experiences, including Otis himself, giving us a glimpse of the variety in identity and choice of love. Starring Asa Butterfield in the lead, the show is a great watch.
    Stream Sex Education on Netflix.

    Geeli Pucchi (Ajeeb Daastaans 2021-): This short film from the anthology series Ajeeb Daastaans has given serious justice to women on film. The story explores the lives of the characters Priya and Bharti, looking at the role caste plays in disrupting love. Sexual marginalization and Prejudice at the workplace weave into the flow of the story. It stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Konkona Sen Sharma in magnetic performances.
    Stream Ajeeb Daastaans on Netflix. 

    Heartstopper (2022): Navigating through school and young love, teenagers Charlie and Nick become friends and they discover that their unlikely friendship might be something more. A coming-of-age romantic comedy, this is a feel-good show and has one of the most heartwarming coming-outs on-screen. The show stars Nick Nelson, Olivia Coleman, and Joe Locke.
    Stream Heartstopper on Netflix.
     

    Euphoria (2019): With Emmys under its belt, this adaption of an Israeli show follows the troubled life of Rue, fresh out of rehab with no plans to stay clean. With Jules, Nate, Chris, Cassie and Kat in her orbit, the show follows the stories of each character as they make sense of their future and explore their identities and sexuality. The show stars Zendaya as the lead.
    Stream Euphoria on Amazon Prime.
     

    Vigil (2021): Starring Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie, this show is quite different from normal LGBTQIA+ narratives and revolves around police procedurals. With the disappearance of a fishing trawler and a death onboard a submarine, the British Security Services and the Navy get into a clash. The history between Amy and Kirsten weaves into the story.
    Stream Vigil on Amazon Prime.

    Pose (2018): A show that is wildly acclaimed, we witness the evolution of ball culture in New York. LGBTQ Ball fixture Blanca starts her own House and becomes a mother to a gifted dancer and sex worker. Though only a limited three seasons, the show garnered a great audience. With a great cast, several segments of life and society intertwine as colourful lives are explored.
    Stream Pose on Netflix. 

    Dickinson (2019): A comedy-drama surrounding Emily Dickinson gives you the perfect look at a love story that blossoms amidst the budding young writer making sense of the world through her eyes. Hailee Steinfeld gives a great performance as Emily Dickinson, showing her perspective on the constraints of society, gender, and family in the 19th century.
    Streaming on Apple TV+.
     

