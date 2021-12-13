Happy birthday Taylor Swift: 5 songs of singer that talk about relationships

Songwriter and American pop icon and multiple-Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift has turned 32 today. Here's wishing the singer a very happy birthday. Check out her popular songs which you must listen right here.

Songwriter and American pop icon and multiple-Grammy award-winning sionger Taylor Swift has turned 32 today. The singer, who was born in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, had started her career as a teenage country singer whose songs always resonated with her fans who called themselves as Swifties. Over the years, the singer has sung for different music genres and has also used her songwriting techniques to define the meaning of sorrow and heartbreak.

Here, take a look at her memorable songs that you would like to make your way to the playlist.

All Too Well

Taylor had recently released her ten-minute version of her song that was on the heartbreak that was released in 2012. The song talks about the singers love for autumn, snow, and the red scarf. She talks about heartbreak and the trauma she had in her past relationships. The song depicts the beginning and the end of romantic relationships.

Fifteen

This song is from her 2008 album Fearless. Fifteen talks about Taylor's teenage love and about all the feelings that an innocent girl like her undergoes. She has been giving advice to her listeners with the song. The lyrics read, "In your life you'll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team / but I didn't know it at 15."

The Lakes

The Lakes is from her Grammy-award-winning album Folklore. The song has been an anthem for introverts. Taylor talks about bringing in modernism in the dreamy song. You should play this song when you want a detox from social media or just want to take a walk in the woods.

Blank Space

The song was released in 2015 and was part of her 1989 album. The media had depicted her for dating famous men and then writing songs about them. She demonstrated what made the image in her music so appealing. The singer uses irony, wits, and her shrewd songwriting skills to pack a punch with this song.

Willow

