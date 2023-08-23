Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan: Actress enjoys intimate lunch with husband Zaid Darbar

    December 25, 2020 marked the day that Gauahar and Zaid exchanged vows. They had a baby earlier in the year.
     

    Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan: Actress enjoys intimate lunch with husband Zaid DarbarADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

    Today is the birthdate of Gauahar Khan. The actress and her husband Zaid Darbar went out for lunch to celebrate her special day. The duo was spotted in a posh restaurant earlier this afternoon. They put on their cheeriest faces for the photographers. The duo twinned in black for the pictures, putting their best fashion foot forward. While Zaid kept things easy in a black shirt and black trousers, Gaurav looked lovely in a netted black dress. They posed as a pair.  Look at this: Gauahar welcomed a son earlier this year. The actress shared the happy news on May 11th via her Instagram account along with a sweet announcement poster. 

    ALSO READ: Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Mohanlal, Allu Arjun and others congratulate and hail ISRO

    “It’s a Boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling parents, Gauahar and Zaid." As for the caption, she wrote, “Allahumma baarik fihi.” read the caption. Gauahar and Zaid have been juggling their employment commitments and responsibilities as new parents while maintaining their busy schedules. In particular, Gauahar has been easing back into her training regimen after giving child by taking things carefully. Gauahar said in an Instagram post that, by the end of June after giving birth, she had already lost 13 kilogrammes.

    In December, Gauahar Khan delighted fans by announcing her pregnancy with a sweet animated Instagram post. The actress and her husband Zaid Darbar recently hosted a lavish baby shower for their close friends and relatives. This was months later. Many television performers, including Mahhi Vij, Gautam Rode, and Pankhuri Awasthy, among others, attended the celebrating event that took place.

    ALSO READ: Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Sharmila Tagore, Angad Bedi congratulate on soft landing; proud day for Indians

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrayaan 3 Landed Shah Rukh Khan sings 'Chaand Taare todh laoon' as ISRO makes historic landing ATG

    Chandrayaan-3 Landed: Shah Rukh Khan sings 'Chaand Taare todh laoon' as ISRO makes historic landing

    David Jacobs passes away at 84; 5 things to know about the creator ADC

    David Jacobs passes away at 84; 5 things to know about the creator

    Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Mohanlal, Allu Arjun and others congratulate and hail ISRO vma

    Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Mohanlal, Allu Arjun and others congratulate and hail ISRO

    Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Sharmila Tagore, Angad Bedi congratulates Indians on soft landing; proud day for Indians ATG

    Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Sharmila Tagore, Angad Bedi congratulate on soft landing; proud day for Indians

    Rajinikanth was once told to quit fighting in movies; know the reason here ADC

    Rajinikanth was once told to quit fighting in movies; know the reason here

    Recent Stories

    Magical property of kiwis in aiding digestive health ADC EIA

    Magical property of kiwis in aiding digestive health

    Chandrayaan 3 on Moon: How August 23 feat reinforces India's stature as global space power

    Chandrayaan-3 on Moon: How August 23 feat reinforces India's stature as global space power

    A guide to how to take care of woollen clothes in winters ADC EIA

    A guide to taking care of woolen clothes in winters

    Bengaluru man celebrated Independence Day by walking 73 Km and tracing India map with GPS vkp

    Bengaluru man celebrated Independence Day by walking 73 Km and tracing India map with GPS

    Chandrayaan 3 Landed Shah Rukh Khan sings 'Chaand Taare todh laoon' as ISRO makes historic landing ATG

    Chandrayaan-3 Landed: Shah Rukh Khan sings 'Chaand Taare todh laoon' as ISRO makes historic landing

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon