Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan: Actress enjoys intimate lunch with husband Zaid Darbar

Today is the birthdate of Gauahar Khan. The actress and her husband Zaid Darbar went out for lunch to celebrate her special day. The duo was spotted in a posh restaurant earlier this afternoon. They put on their cheeriest faces for the photographers. The duo twinned in black for the pictures, putting their best fashion foot forward. While Zaid kept things easy in a black shirt and black trousers, Gaurav looked lovely in a netted black dress. They posed as a pair. Look at this: Gauahar welcomed a son earlier this year. The actress shared the happy news on May 11th via her Instagram account along with a sweet announcement poster.

“It’s a Boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling parents, Gauahar and Zaid." As for the caption, she wrote, “Allahumma baarik fihi.” read the caption. Gauahar and Zaid have been juggling their employment commitments and responsibilities as new parents while maintaining their busy schedules. In particular, Gauahar has been easing back into her training regimen after giving child by taking things carefully. Gauahar said in an Instagram post that, by the end of June after giving birth, she had already lost 13 kilogrammes.

In December, Gauahar Khan delighted fans by announcing her pregnancy with a sweet animated Instagram post. The actress and her husband Zaid Darbar recently hosted a lavish baby shower for their close friends and relatives. This was months later. Many television performers, including Mahhi Vij, Gautam Rode, and Pankhuri Awasthy, among others, attended the celebrating event that took place.

