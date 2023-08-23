Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Sharmila Tagore, Angad Bedi congratulate on soft landing; proud day for Indians

Chandrayaan 3 has made its precision landing on the unexplored south pole of the Moon which is thought to be rich in water ice today at 6.04 pm. The soft landing has been successfully completed by ISRO scientists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO and acknowledged that it is a proud moment for India. Actor Sharmila Tagore congratulated everyone and said, ‘’I think it’s a great achievement and it’s a very proud moment for India’’.

This is what actor Angad Bedi had to say when asked about what he thought about the achievement. He reacted emphatically saying, “Well, it’s a very proud moment for India, we could not have asked for anything better than this and what better than the whole nation sitting together watching this proud moment."

Hrithik Roshan took to social media to congratulate everyone. He took to Twitter and commented, ''My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best. Congratulations & all my respect to ISRO and the & the geniuses behind Chandrayaan3's lunar exploration mission". Here's his tweet:

Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma took to Instagram to congratulate all Indians on this successful landing. He was in the car listening to the live commentary when the landing took place.

Actor Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram to congratulate netizens. He wrote, ''Congratulations to the scientists at ISRO for making the ‘lunar’ landing a reality! Vikram’s successful landing on the moon symbolises a monumental stride for India. Our space dreams are no longer just over the ‘moon’ , they’re on it!''. Check out the post:

Actor Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share his happiness over Chandrayaan 3 landing.