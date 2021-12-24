  • Facebook
    Happy birthday Anil Kapoor: Workout videos of the actor which will motivate you to hit gym

    Anil Kapoor is one of the top stars of the Bollywood industry. He is known for his choice of movies and is known to shell out fitness goals. The actor does not even look like the father of Sonam and Rhea Kapoor as he looks young.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 9:12 AM IST
    Anil Kapoor is one of the top stars of Bollywood. His fitness levels are that good that even at his age, he can think of playing the role of the main hero, and fans don't even mind the same. If you check out the old photos of the actor, you will see that he looks the same even today. There is no difference at all. That is Anil Kapoor, who is really ageing like a fine wine and is a true example of the strongest daddy. On the occasion of his birthday, we bring to you five workout clips of the actor which proves that age is just a number when it comes to working out.

    Sprinting like never before

    Can you even think of running after 60? We do not even have to run; we have to sprint. Just look at this man who is sprinting at 65 like there is no tomorrow. The actor is surely giving the youth competition in black track pants and a white t-shirt. The actor does not look more than 18 years in this photo.

    Running on the beach

    How many of you can actually run on the beach by keeping your feet stable? Forget running at times, it is difficult to even stand in the sand, but the actor is seen surpassing all the limitations. He is running at a speed where we cannot look at him flying.

    Boxing goals

    The actor is known for his moves, and the power punches that he gives is proof. If there is anyone after Sunny Deol who looks super fit, then it is obviously Anil.

    Cycling goals

    Is there anything that Anil can't do? Whether it is running, going to the gym, cycling, boxing or anything, the actor is a pro at everything. The actor makes all workouts look amazing and easy, and we bet that everyone would be feeling the same. Here's wishing the actor a very happy birthday.

     

     

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2021, 9:20 AM IST
