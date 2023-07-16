Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SAG-AFTRA: SS Rajamouli's RRR poster spotted during Hollywood strike

    The writers' and performers' guild announced a strike after they and the studios were unable to come to terms. A RRR poster was seen during the strike on July 14 at midnight.
     

    SAG-AFTRA: SS Rajamouli's RRR poster spotted during Hollywood strike ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 6:34 PM IST

    The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike, which began on July 14 at midnight, shocked the entertainment business. For the first time in 63 years, one of the greatest unions for Hollywood actors has taken place! SAG-AFTRA had previously declared their intention to support the writers' strike. Because of the association's bad working conditions and inadequate pay, a strike has been called. A poster for the movie RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, was seen during the strike!

    Also Read: In Pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's road trip to Golden Temple Vellore is most relaxing
    After failing to achieve a new labour agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the Screen Actors Guild declared a strike. Numerous forthcoming shows and films' filming have been impacted by the strike. Meanwhile, we noticed a poster of RRR during the strike in a picture that was going around the internet. SAG-AFTRA declared that they would join the writers' strike on July 14 at midnight. A man strolling in the strike is seen carrying a poster of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR doing their hook routine from Naatu Naatu while wearing a cap. RRR became well-known all over the world after its song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar.

    More than 160,000 performers, media professionals, broadcast journalists, and hosts are a part of the community. The major Hollywood studios guarantee the union's wages and working conditions. Every three years, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which is made up of studios and streaming services like Disney, Warner Bros., and Netflix, and the SAG-AFTRA, reach an agreement. On July 12, SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP were unable to come to an agreement, and as a result, an indefinite strike was launched. As reported, Oppenheimer actors Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh departed the red carpet in solidarity of the guild's decision, thus the impact was noticed right away.

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend Wimbledon: Couple looks stylish as they watch tennis tournament in London

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 6:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Pankaj Tripathi requests paparazzi to respect privacy and not click his family's photos at Airport ADC

    Pankaj Tripathi requests paparazzi to respect privacy and not click his family's photos at Airport

    Will Abhishek Bachchan enter politics like his parents, Amitabh- Jaya Bachchan? Here's what we know ADC

    Will Abhishek Bachchan enter politics like his parents, Amitabh- Jaya Bachchan? Here's what we know

    'Jailer' controversy: Makers of Rajinikanth film in legal trouble over title MSW

    'Jailer' controversy: Makers of Rajinikanth film in legal trouble over title

    'Gone with the Wind' to 'The Godfather': 7 must-watch movies that stand the test of time MSW EAI

    'Gone with the Wind' to 'The Godfather': 7 must-watch movies that stand the test of time

    Kaavaalaa Tamannaah Bhatia Rajinikanth viral song from Jailer is LOVED by many (Videos) RBA

    Kaavaalaa: Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajinikanth’s viral song from Jailer is LOVED by many (Videos)

    Recent Stories

    Why RCB does not win IPL title? Yuzvendra Chahal's epic response will leave you in splits (WATCH) snt

    Why RCB does not win IPL title? Yuzvendra Chahal's epic response will leave you in splits (WATCH)

    7 ways to keep your kitchen spotless gcw eai

    7 ways to keep your kitchen spotless

    Pankaj Tripathi requests paparazzi to respect privacy and not click his family's photos at Airport ADC

    Pankaj Tripathi requests paparazzi to respect privacy and not click his family's photos at Airport

    WATCH Viral video shows child playing with snake at home; netizens joke about return of 'Mowgli' snt

    WATCH: Viral video shows child playing with snake at home; netizens joke about return of 'Mowgli'

    Unveiling the health benefits of Cashews: A nutritious and versatile superfood MSW EAI

    Unveiling the health benefits of Cashews: A nutritious and versatile superfood

    Recent Videos

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon