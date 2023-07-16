SAG-AFTRA: SS Rajamouli's RRR poster spotted during Hollywood strike

The writers' and performers' guild announced a strike after they and the studios were unable to come to terms. A RRR poster was seen during the strike on July 14 at midnight.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike, which began on July 14 at midnight, shocked the entertainment business. For the first time in 63 years, one of the greatest unions for Hollywood actors has taken place! SAG-AFTRA had previously declared their intention to support the writers' strike. Because of the association's bad working conditions and inadequate pay, a strike has been called. A poster for the movie RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, was seen during the strike!

After failing to achieve a new labour agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the Screen Actors Guild declared a strike. Numerous forthcoming shows and films' filming have been impacted by the strike. Meanwhile, we noticed a poster of RRR during the strike in a picture that was going around the internet. SAG-AFTRA declared that they would join the writers' strike on July 14 at midnight. A man strolling in the strike is seen carrying a poster of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR doing their hook routine from Naatu Naatu while wearing a cap. RRR became well-known all over the world after its song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar.

More than 160,000 performers, media professionals, broadcast journalists, and hosts are a part of the community. The major Hollywood studios guarantee the union's wages and working conditions. Every three years, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which is made up of studios and streaming services like Disney, Warner Bros., and Netflix, and the SAG-AFTRA, reach an agreement. On July 12, SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP were unable to come to an agreement, and as a result, an indefinite strike was launched. As reported, Oppenheimer actors Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh departed the red carpet in solidarity of the guild's decision, thus the impact was noticed right away.

