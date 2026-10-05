The team of the film ‘Hanuman Ansh’ visited Kainchi Dham in Nainital, seeking blessings from Neem Karoli Baba. They praised the arrangements, attended the Adi Rangotsav festival, and thanked CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for the hospitality.

'Hanuman Ansh' Team's Spiritual Visit to Uttarakhand

The team of Vishal Chaturvedi-directed ‘Hanuman Ansh’ visited the revered Kainchi Dham in Nainital on Monday and sought the blessings of Neem Karoli Baba. The team appreciated the smooth and well-organised arrangements for devotees as well as the ongoing development works at the shrine. Film actor Shobhinaw Satyaa, actress Purnima Tiwari and producer Ragini Sona praised Uttarakhand’s rich folk culture, traditions and arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra.

The team also attended the Adi Rangotsav-2026 in Khatima, where they witnessed various facets of Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage, including folk dances and performances featuring the dhol-damau and traditional musical instruments.

The team described the experience as unforgettable and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for facilitating their visit to Kainchi Dham. They said the well-organised arrangements enabled them to have a hassle-free darshan of Baba Neem Karoli and seek his blessings.

The film team also appealed to people across the country to visit Uttarakhand and explore its major religious and tourist destinations, including the Char Dham.

The team members said Uttarakhand’s natural beauty and rich cultural and spiritual heritage have continued to attract people from across India and around the world. They added that the warmth, affection and hospitality they received in the state would remain a memorable experience for them.

Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa on Cultural Experience

In a video message, actor Shobhinaw Satyaa said, “Our entire team got the opportunity to visit Kainchi Dham. We would like to thank CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for inviting us here. We took Baba’s ashirwaad, and it was a heartfelt moment. We also received the opportunity to witness Uttarakhand’s Rangotsav festival 2026.”

Reflecting further on the Rangotsav festival, he added, “We got to see so many different colours of Uttarakhand’s culture. I had never seen anything like it before. There were beautiful musical performances, traditional instruments being played, and nagadas (traditional drums) being played. The atmosphere was truly something to witness. It was wonderful to see Uttarakhand’s culture being promoted. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami invited us, honoured us, and even danced with us. It showed how much he loves and respects the culture. He was also among the first to recognise our film and appreciate it.”

About the Film 'Hanuman Ansh'

‘Hanuman Ansh’ has been written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karori Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji.

According to the film’s press release, he is revered by his devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings on love, devotion and service.

The Uttarakhand government has already announced 'Hanuman Ansh' to become tax-free in the state.

'Hanuman Ansh' was released in theatres on August 7, 2026. (ANI)