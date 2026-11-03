Tollywood star Samantha has become a hot topic on social media once again. She gives top priority to her health and fitness despite her busy movie schedules. Her latest social media post is going viral right now. A small comment from a fellow actress on this post has sparked massive speculations among fans.

Samantha maintains her fitness levels without stepping back even during her pregnancy. She inspires many women by working out regularly. She recently shared a special video documenting her workout journey from the first month to the ninth month. She added an interesting caption to this video, calling it 'The Final Lap'. Fans and film celebrities are dropping congratulatory messages after seeing this post.