Medha Rana joins Ahan Shetty for Tinu Suresh Desai’s upcoming action drama 'Sanki'. Shooting has officially commenced in Bhopal, with the film being one of the most anticipated releases slated for 2027.

New Casting Announcement for Sanki

Ahan Shetty starrer next biggie, the action love story 'Sanki' directed by Tinu Suresh Desai (‘Rustom’ and ‘Mission Raniganj’) has been making waves since it’s launch announcement. Now, the film gets even more exciting with the gorgeous Medha Rana being a part of it as Ahan’s love interest. Medha was earlier seen in ‘Border 2’ where she was cast opposite Varun Dhawan, as per the press release. After ‘Border 2’s success, Medha waited to sign her next big venture. When the script of “Sanki” was narrated, she knew this was the big one she was looking for.

Intense Preparations and Production

Production and Filming Details

For the last two months, Medha has been a part of intense preparations and numerous workshops to get into the skin of the character that she plays in “Sanki”. Medha joins Ahan and the rest of the unit in Bhopal, where the shooting of the film has already commenced. Medha plays Ahan’s love interest in the film and the role is something she has always looked out for, it’s laced with romance, intensity and a big dose of action, in fact, that’s what the extensive prep has been all about.

The casting of Ahan and Medha worked wonders in ‘Border 2’ even though they were cast alongside different actors. Now that they’re paired opposite each other, it’s nothing short of fireworks on screen. 'Sanki' goes on floors today in Bhopal and is already one of the most anticipated action dramas to release in 2027. The first look of the film is expected to be out in the next few days. It is produced by We The People, Roaring River Productions and Pals & Peers Entertainment, as per the press release.