Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, has arrived in theatres. Check out early audience reactions on X to Sooraj Barjatya's romantic family drama.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's much awaited Yeh Prem Mol Liya has finally arrived in theatre today. Early reviews has started to show on on X, formerly Twitter. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions, this romantic family drama has created buzz among the audience.

Audience Reactions on X

Audience has posted their views on the movie. Many praised the movie, actors, storyline and visuals. While some say the first half is good but with some loopholes while 2nd half is more emotional.

Some also describe it it one word like hearwarming, awesome and OKayish. While few said the romance was too rushed and could have been better, some were saying it's a good family entertainer drama.

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About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a romantic family movie directed by Sooraj Barjatya. In this movie, the lead actors are played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. This movie talks about love, relations, bond of family members, values and emotions in the backdrop of romance.

This film marks Sooraj Barjatya's Return to romantic family-drama genre after nearly a decade. With Ayushman taking iconic Prem character makes the 6th actor to do so after Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and Sonu Sood.

Ayushmann and Sharvari's Pairing

This film is Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's first collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya. Audience praised their performance and looks. This film is the third release of them in this year. The movie also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in key roles.

As the film comes to theatre, early reaction are out and audience can see a glimpes of how this romantic family drama is doing. The X reviews give a sense of whether this film lives up to expectation or not.