Television actress Monika Khanna recently shared a heartfelt Instagram post on September 21, 2026, detailing her personal method of communicating with Bappa during Ganpati Visarjan. However, the actress got trolled for kissing the idol and calling hm 'cutie.'

Television actress Monika Khanna recently shared a beautiful moment from her Ganpati Visarjan celebrations on Instagram. She revealed her unique way of communicating with 'Bappa'. The post, dated September 21, 2026, quickly grabbed eyeballs. It accumulated 96.2K likes.

"My way of saying 'see you soon' to him…"

Khanna called this her personal farewell gesture. She thanked @vedanttkhot for capturing the moment. He snapped a truly cherished ritual with the deity. However, she got trolled for talking to the idol and kissing his cheek and calling him 'cutie.' Although, her fans came to the rescue and protected her from hate comments.

Take a look at the video!

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Apparently, this is how I communicate with Bappa. My way of saying “see you soon” to him…

Disclaimer: Please feel free to judge me… I’ll happily take it.

Thankyou @vedanttkhot for not breaking this ritual of you taking my most precious moment with him...."

Here's How Netizen's Reacted!

One user wrote, “He is stone how you think he will talk to you.” Another user wrote, “Kya kaha doctor ne kab tak thik ho jaoge?"

One more comment read, “Pray for her mental health.” Another comment read, "What is this?



Here's How fan's Defended Her!

Her fans came together to defend her against the hate comments. They pointed out that everyone has the freedom to communicate with and express their devotion to God in their own way. One comment read, “You are the cutest.” Another fan wrote, “Awww,” while another commented, “This is the sweetest thing ever.” She later turned off the comments due to the hate she was receiving.

Who is Monika Khanna?

She is one of the most loved and celebrated faces on Indian television, having made a mark as an actor and model. She is best known for her roles as Karishma Joglekar in Aasman Se Aage, Payal Deewan in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and Shraddha Siakal in Thapki Pyar Ki.