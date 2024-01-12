Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hanu Man REVIEW: Is Teja Sajja's film 'movie of the year'? Read THIS

    Hanu Man Twitter Review: Many social media users are blown away by Teja Sajja's movie. Fans have given a thumbs-up to Hanu Man. Check out the early social media reactions to the movie below.

    Hanu Man Review: Teja Sajja's newest film was launched in cinemas today, and we have the first responses from moviegoers. It's safe to conclude that the picture is a success, with many people giving it positive reviews. Netizens are complimenting the dramatic climax and amazing VFX effects in particular. 

    Teja Sajja's performance has also gained praise. With such a fantastic reception, Hanu Man is positioned to have a strong opening day box office collection.

    Hanu Man on Twitter reactions: 
    Prasanth Varma wrote and directed the superhero film Hanuman. The film also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and others in addition to Teja Sajja. It's a make-believe narrative set in the village of Anjanadri. Early reactions to the film have been released, and most spectators have been blown away. 

    The film's second half has received a lot of praise, with some calling it the best film of the year. The riveting tale will keep you glued to your seat, and the astounding visual effects will keep the audience's attention. Take a look at the reactions below.

    Although audiences have responded well to Hanu Man, watching how well it fares at the box office will be intriguing. In addition to Hanu Man, Mahesh Babu's flick Guntur Kaaram was released today. 

