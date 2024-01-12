Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hanu Man LEAKED: Teja Sajja's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other torrent sites

    HanuMan Full Movie Leaked Online: After the theatrical release on January 12, HanuMan was leaked on various trrrent sites. The movie got a thunderous response from the audiences and critics alike.
     

    Teja Sajja's adventure fantasy drama HanuMan, billed as the first Indian superhero film based on Lord Hanuma's mythology, was a worldwide box office success. Prasanth Varma wrote and directed the film, which competed effectively with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram. 

    HanuMan has received a resounding reception from both crowds and reviewers since its theatrical premiere on January 12.

    The HanuMan Premise 
    Hanumanthu (Teja Sajja) is an idle kid raised in Anjanadri by his sister Anjamma (Varalaxmi). He adores Meenakshi (Amritha Aiyer), and when the thugs attempt to retaliate against Meenakshi for confronting them, Hanumanthu steps in. 

    He is subsequently tossed into the river, where he discovers Rudhiramani, who was created from a drop of Lord Hanuma's blood. He then gains magical abilities. He employs them to save his Anjanadri tribe and end the antagonist's mission.

    The complete film HanuMan has been leaked online. 
    HanuMan, the action-adventure fantasy play, fell victim to the pirate mafia just three hours after its spectacular and lauded theatrical debut during the Sankranti Festival 2024. Prasanth Varma's film fell victim to the mafia of illicit material copying and distribution via unethical websites. Links to HanuMan leaked content were all over the internet as good buzz about the film expanded.

    HanuMan cast and crew: 
    Hanumanthu, the protagonist of HanuMan, was performed by Teja Sajja. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays Hanumanthu's sister Anjamma, while Amritha Aiyer plays his love interest Meenakshi. Vennela Kishore, Satya, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, Raj Deepak Shetty, Samuthirakani, Koushik Mahata, and Bhanu Prakash, among others, portray major parts in this first Telugu superhero film.

    HanuMan is a K Niranjan Reddy production effort under his label Prime Show Entertainment, written and directed by Prasanth Varma. Hari Gowra and Krishna Saurabh created the film's background soundtrack and music. Dasaradhi Sivendra operated the camera, while Saibabu Talari served as editor.

