    Hanteo Music Awards 2024: Fan pees in crowd, poops in pants; used condoms found at venue

    The 2024 Hanteo Music Awards became a nightmare because viewers watched people crap, urinate, and have sex during the event.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    The 2024 Hanteo Music Awards were held over the weekend, and it was a terrifying event for many guests. The awards ceremony was held in South Korea, and some of the most popular K-Pop acts, including ATEEZ and ZEROBASEONE, participated. While K-pop fans had hoped for a memorable experience, several incidents turned it into a nightmare. One of these incidents had a fan pooping in their trousers.

    Several social media users who attended the awards presentation turned to X, formerly known as Twitter, to claim that they observed a man crap in their trousers, and the stink travelled quickly. To make matters worse, many observed excrement remains on their clothing, exacerbating the problem.

    “Someone pooped in the standing area near the waiting area for the singers… They said that a security guard came to check, and they confirmed that it was poop. F*ck,” a social media user with the handle @twitfordori posted on X, as translated by Koreaboo.

    While one set of individuals dealt with a poop fest, another dealt with an elementary school student urinating all over the gathering. 

    A social media user who goes by the handle @lemona725 on X said they attended the awards show and witnessed the student peeing in the crowd. “Someone peed in section A of the HMAs and all the fans at the center of it all are crying as they endure it… Stop the awards show!! The security guards even said it was for the better, as fans wouldn’t be pushing that way,” they wrote.

    Social media users reportedly reported seeing used condoms in the garbage can during the event. Disgusted social media users rushed to X to share their horrific stories. “There was someone who peed before the poop incident. It got buried because of the pooping, but it happened near the middle row. But, someone said that there were people having sex in the standing area during ZEROBASEONE’s performance. There were condoms in the trash too. It’s a real mess. Is this an awards show or a toilet?” a social media user with the handle, @gelleis2, said on X.

    Several social media users reportedly said that a fan collapsed, a brawl broke out, and the stink of excrement affected the K-Pop idols. The organisers have yet to comment on the occurrences.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
