Hannah Waddingham shared her view that a woman should not play James Bond, stating female actors have 'other things to do.' She also revealed no personal interest in the role, preferring characters with emotional depth for her new series 'Ride or Die'.

A Woman Doesn't Need to Play James Bond

Actor Hannah Waddingham has weighed in on the long-running debate over whether the next James Bond should be a woman, saying she believes female actors have "other things to do" rather than take on the iconic 007 role, according to People.

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Speaking at a special screening of the upcoming Prime Video action-comedy series 'Ride or Die', the 51-year-old actor also revealed that she has no interest in playing the famous British spy herself.

Asked what draws her to portraying strong female characters, Waddingham said it is their emotional depth rather than their outward strength that fascinates her. "It's their truth, it's who they are in the quiet, that's what gets me first," she said. "My interest is piqued by who they are when they're alone, and the foibles and the fears and the aspirations they have when they're alone."

When asked whether she would like to play James Bond, Waddingham gave an emphatic response. "No! God no! No, this (calling her new role) is my version of 007, a woman doesn't need to play James Bond, we've got other things to do," she said, according to People.

New Action-Comedy 'Ride or Die'

In 'Ride or Die', Waddingham stars as Judith Burton, an assassin leading a double life whose carefully managed world is thrown into chaos when her best friend becomes entangled in her dangerous profession. Speaking earlier about what attracted her to the project, Waddingham said she was instantly captivated by creator Tessa Coates' pitch.

Her co-star Octavia Spencer praised the concept, saying, "It was such an amazing pitch. I've heard hundreds of pitches throughout my career and none like that one. It just had you spellbound, on the edge of your seat." Spencer added that she was particularly drawn to the show's focus on mature female leads. "I loved that it was centered around two women -- two women of a certain age, two brilliant, highly capable women -- doing action and comedy. And the show had a lot of heart," according to People.

An Instant 'Yes' from the Stars

She revealed she committed to the project immediately. "As soon as she finished giving the pitch, I said, 'Well, my agents are going to be upset, but I'm in.'"

Waddingham recalled having a similar reaction after receiving the script, though she initially assumed she was being consulted about casting rather than being considered for the role. "I just went, 'Oh my God, whoever gets to play this character opposite Octavia is getting a dream role,'" she said. "I said, 'What, do you want me to advise on casting? Why am I on this call?' And they said, 'We want you to do it, you dummy.'"

She added that her response amused both Coates and Spencer because Spencer had reacted in much the same way. "It made Tessa and Octavia laugh because that's exactly what Octavia had done," Waddingham said. "Neither of us had gone through the correct channels with our teams. We just knew immediately," according to People.

'Ride or Die', starring Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer, is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 15. (ANI)