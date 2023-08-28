Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hailey Bieber spotted with Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid enjoying dinner amidst pregnancy rumours

    Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid reunite for a stylish dinner in Santa Monica. Hailey Bieber choose a skin-tight mini dress amidst pregnancy rumours

    Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid recently got together for a dinner outing after Hailey's return from Mexico. The trio, known for their social engagements, enjoyed a stylish dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on August 26. Each of them showcased their unique fashion choices during this summery catch-up.

    Kendall Jenner opted for a multi-colored sleeveless dress in shades of lavender, white, and blue. The dress featured a mint green bodice, a lavender skirt, and was divided by blue and white stripes in the middle. Completing her look, Kendall wore white heels, carried a matching purse, sported middle-parted hair, silver earrings, and neutral makeup.

    Hailey Bieber, amidst pregnancy rumors, chose a white skintight minidress with an orange and yellow pattern. Her sleeveless dress was paired with white heels, a large orange clutch, a sleek anklet, her iconic B necklace, and large golden hoop earrings. She also showcased a red manicure and pedicure alongside her recently colored short hair styled in a simple side bob. Her makeup highlighted a strawberry-inspired theme.

    Gigi Hadid, who had recently faced a marijuana possession controversy, embraced a different fashion style. The supermodel donned a black leather crop top with blue fish motifs, casual denim jeans, and matching black loafers. Her blonde hair was styled in loose curly waves, and she carried a sweater in case the weather turned chilly. Gigi completed her look with a blue-green pendant and nude lip makeup.

    Although the three arrived separately at the restaurant, they left together in a black car driven by Hailey Bieber. Hailey and Kendall's camaraderie has been quite noticeable lately. Besides the recent dinner, they also shared a Mexico trip and a previous dinner outing in the city, without Gigi. Hailey, married to Justin Bieber, and Kendall, rumored to be dating rapper Bad Bunny, have been making headlines for their close bond.

