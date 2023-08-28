Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushma Anand, filmmaker Vijay Anand's spouse passes away at the age of 70

    Sushma Anand, wife of filmmaker Vijay Anand, passed away due to cardiac arrest. Part of the illustrious Anand family in Indian cinema, her husband was renowned for movies like 'Guide' and 'Jewel Thief'---by Amrita Ghosh

    Sushma Anand, filmmaker Vijay Anand's spouse passes away at the age of 70 ATG
    Author
    Sanjana Santhosh
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 8:47 AM IST

    Sushma Anand, the wife of renowned filmmaker Vijay Anand, has passed away on Sunday, August 27, due to a cardiac arrest. She was a significant part of the Anand family, known for their contributions to the golden era of Indian cinema. Vijay Anand, also known as Goldie Anand, was a prominent filmmaker, screenwriter, and editor, known for movies like "Guide," "Teesri Manzil," "Jewel Thief," and "Johny Mera Naam."

    Its been 19 years since her husband Vijay Anand passed away. She was struggling with age-related health issues, and her sudden cardiac arrest led to her demise. Kukko Shivpuri, the manager of Ketnav Studious, mentioned that she collapsed while sitting in a chair and was attended to by her family and their house help. Despite their efforts, she didn't respond, and the family doctor confirmed her passing. Her body was taken to Holy Family Hospital for formalities, where she was declared deceased due to cardiac arrest.

    Her final rites are scheduled to be held at Santacruz Crematorium near Santacruz (West) Police Station, commencing at 11 a.m. The journey is a poignant moment for her family and the film fraternity.

    Sushma Anand's marriage to Vijay Anand took place during the filming of "Ram Balram" in 1978. Despite societal and familial resistance due to the age gap between them, they found happiness together. Their bond was characterized by mutual understanding and managed differences. They later became parents to Vaibhav Anand.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 8:47 AM IST
