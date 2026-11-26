The Malayalam film Hail Mary, starring Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, opened in theatres on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Vishnu Revikumar directs the film, which also stars Anu Sithara and Suhasini Maniratnam in key roles.

Hail Mary X Review: The Malayalam film Hail Mary, starring Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, hit theatres on Thursday, November 26, 2026. The criminal drama mystery is directed by rookie Vishnu Revikumar and based on a narrative by writer G.R. Indugopan. The major cast also includes Anu Sithara and Suhasini Maniratnam.

The film depicts Madhu, a school bus driver from Kochi, who is about to begin a new chapter with Annie and her daughter, Hanna. However, an event tied to his past causes an unexpected turn in their lives. Dr. Neeraj Rajan and Martin Prakkat wrote the script.



With the film officially in theatres, audiences have begun to share their initial reactions on social media. Several moviegoers have flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts after seeing the opening-day shows. These articles offer an early peek into how a segment of the public has received the most recent Malayalam film.

Here are some reactions posted online after the publication of Hail Mary.

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The responses represent the firsthand perspectives of viewers who attended the original showing. They may not accurately reflect the response of the larger audience. As more people see the film in the following days, a more complete picture of its reception will emerge.

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Hail Mary: Cast and Crew

The primary cast members of Hail Mary are Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anu Sithara, and Suhasini Maniratnam. Vishnu Revikumar makes his directorial debut with the film, which is based on a narrative by G.R. Indugopan. Dr. Neeraj Rajan and Martin Prakkat wrote the script collaboratively. Martin Prakkat, Siby Chavara, and Renjith Nair produced the film under the banners Martin Prakkat Films and Green Room Productions. Roby Varghese Raj handled cinematography, and Chaman Chacko handled editing. Jakes Bejoy created, arranged, and produced the music. The technical staff consists of Dileep Nath as production designer, Ronex Xavier as makeup artist, and Sameera Saneesh as costume designer.

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Shabeer Malavattath is the production controller, and the action sequences were choreographed by Kalai Kingson and Action Santhosh. Sankaran A S and K C Siddharthan are credited with sound design, while Vishnu Sujathan handles sound mixing. Arish Aslam and Jibin John have served as chief associate directors. Anoop Chandran is the principal associate cameraman, while Ashwin Ramesh has served as a second-unit cameraman. Sidharth S Rajiv and Sethu Lal B are the associate directors. Srik Varier did the color grading, while Promice is responsible for the visual effects.

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Saabi Hamza worked as a still photographer. JXB Records is the music label affiliated with the film. Aby Tom Cyriac serves as music producer, while Andrew Gerlicher handles additional production. Midhun Anand is credited with mixing and mastering the music.