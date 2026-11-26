Although they are getting married as a family on Thursday, Mimi and Siddhartha will both have their social wedding in Kalimpong. The girl from North Bengal is returning to her roots to start a new chapter in her life. More news from Tollywood sources, Mimi and Siddhartha will both leave the city on December 2. The wedding ceremony will gradually gather momentum in Kalimpong from December 3. There are also several phases in the wedding. However, how they will dress for the wedding has not yet been revealed. The bride and groom are keeping their lips sealed.