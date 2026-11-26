The documentary Amit Atal, chronicling the life and legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was screened at the 57th IFFI in Goa. Directed by Hitesh Shankar, it explores his journey from a volunteer to a visionary statesman.

Panjim (Goa) [India], November 26 (ANI): Documentary film 'Amit Atal' - based on the remarkable personality and contributions of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee - was screened at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The film has been directed by Hitesh Shankar, Editor of Panchjanya. Notably, Vajpayee was also the founding editor of Panchjanya. The documentary is highly relevant and emotionally moving, bringing alive several historical events and lesser-known anecdotes associated with Atal Ji. Through his writings, poetry and powerful speeches, Atal Ji left an indelible impression not only in India but also across the world. Amit Atal authentically portrays the lesser-known aspects of his extraordinary journey—from being a swayamsevak and pracharak to becoming an inspiring poet, distinguished journalist, visionary editor and ultimately the Prime Minister of India. Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also tweeted about the film, writing, "The film authentically portrays previously untold aspects of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s journey from a volunteer to Prime Minister." https://x.com/drpramodpsawant/status/2125522672742490164 The screening took place on Wednesday, November 25, at INOX Panjim. The 57th edition of IFFI began on November 20 and will continue until November 28. This year’s theme is ‘Stories Without Borders’. The festival will screen 159 films from 86 countries, selected from around 1,400 submissions. The red carpet of the 57th IFFI also witnessed the presence of filmmakers, producers and actors associated with several Indian Panorama selections, including ‘Save the God’ and ‘Bhai Band’. (ANI)