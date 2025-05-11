Meghan, Prince Harry attend Beyonce's concert at LA; share photos
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a memorable date night at Beyoncé’s concert, reflecting on love, creativity, and the strength of their bond in a renewed phase of their relationship
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry recently enjoyed a lively evening at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour concert in Los Angeles on May 9, 2025. Meghan shared moments from the event on social media, including a heartfelt thank-you to Beyoncé and her team, a video of her kissing Harry, and a photo of his cowboy hat decorated with the names of their children, Archie and Lilibet, as well as his affectionate nickname for Meghan, “My Love.”
Meghan reflected on a renewed “honeymoon period” in her marriage, expressing that her return to creative work has brought a nostalgic joy to their relationship. She noted that Prince Harry seems especially delighted to see her re-engage with the passion and routines he first witnessed when they met—like writing and editing content for her projects.
Creative Ventures: Having launched a new lifestyle brand called As Ever, Meghan discussed how the initiative reminds her of her earlier days with The Tig, her former blog. She emphasized that this return to her creative roots has been both fulfilling for her and a source of pride and admiration for Harry.
Supportive Partnership: Meghan drew a playful comparison between their relationship and the Super Mario Bros. video game, saying that Harry’s unwavering support reminded her of a hero fighting to protect and uplift his family. She expressed deep gratitude for his devotion and the life they have built together, highlighting the importance of having a partner who is truly supportive and protective.