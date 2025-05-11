Image Credit : Instagram

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry recently enjoyed a lively evening at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour concert in Los Angeles on May 9, 2025. Meghan shared moments from the event on social media, including a heartfelt thank-you to Beyoncé and her team, a video of her kissing Harry, and a photo of his cowboy hat decorated with the names of their children, Archie and Lilibet, as well as his affectionate nickname for Meghan, “My Love.”