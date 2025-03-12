Amitabh Bachchan Vs Aishwarya Rai Net Worth: Who's Richer?

Read Full Gallery

Amitabh Bachchan is turning 82, and there's buzz Aishwarya Rai might host 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.' But who's richer? The answer is here!

Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of the century, is turning 82. It's said he won't host 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' anymore. Some reports say Aishwarya Rai might host it. Let's see who's richer.

Amitabh Bachchan earns big from films and ads. He charges ₹6 crore per film. He also invests in real estate.

Amitabh Bachchan loves cars. He has 2 Mercedes, 1 Range Rover, and 16 other luxury cars. His bank balance is ₹120 crore. His net worth is ₹3,190 crore.

Aishwarya Rai earns crores from films, ads, property, and startups. She also has significant investments.

Aishwarya has invested in a wind power project, including Ambee in Bangalore, and healthcare startup Possible. She owns property in Mumbai and Dubai.

Aishwarya Rai is about 4 times richer than her husband, Abhishek Bachchan. She owns assets worth Rs 776 crore.

Latest Videos