Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma opens up about his journey as an outsider

Vijay Varma has been one of the most famous stars of the entertainment industry. The actor has been hopping sets all year round for his multiple projects lined up. During an interview, Vijay had once said that finding the acceptance of the audience is the key because then that determines how many wings you have to fly. Depending on your conduct, how rigorously you have trained yourself for better things and more shapes your career is what he feels.

He also said that personally, he is not a big fan of anybody guiding my life. He also said that he does not seek any help in choosing what he wants to do. He does not rely on his instincts. He never felt the need to have a Godfather. He decides what he wants to do in his life, and he happily admits the success and failure of the same.

He also added that the journey has workout out for him. He feels that there are enough storytellers and stories for him to find space for himself, and that's very comforting for him. He is seeing the results of it now, which had become very apparent as when Gully Boy came out, he was nowhere in his career and was not in a good place. Soon enough, he started taking up whatever supporting roles t to be able to make that journey and find enough people who like his work.

He wanted to be in a place where he was headlining a lot of stuff that was gratifying, satisfying and humbling. His work had reassured his faith that if one kept his head on his shoulders and kept the target on the eye of the fish, sooner or later, one shall find the bullseye.


