In Gujarat, the Maher community in Porbandar performed the traditional 'Maniyaro Raas' folk dance, while the Ahir community in Bhuj celebrated the annual Garbi festival, both showcasing their unique cultural heritage during Navratri.

Maher and Ahir Communities Showcase Cultural Heritage

The Maher community in Porbandar and the Ahir community in Bhuj celebrated Navratri by showcasing their distinct cultural traditions, with traditional folk performances and vibrant attire reflecting Gujarat's rich heritage. In Porbandar, the Maher community showcased its cultural heritage through the traditional 'Maniyaro Raas' folk dance during the Navratri celebrations. Men and women dressed in vibrant traditional attire performed the Raas, keeping the community's age-old customs alive. The women, adorned with heavy gold jewellery, added to the splendour of the performance. The celebration highlighted the Maher community's efforts to preserve its traditional folk dance and pass its cultural practices on to future generations.

Meanwhile, in Bhuj, members of the Ahir community gathered in large numbers to celebrate the annual Garbi festival during Navratri. Dressed in colourful traditional attire, community members came together to mark the occasion, showcasing their cultural identity and enthusiasm for the festivities.

A Celebration of Gujarat's Cultural Diversity

The celebrations in both locations reflected the diversity of Gujarat's folk traditions and the role of community gatherings in keeping them alive. Navratri is celebrated across Gujarat with traditional dances, music and cultural events. Folk performances form an integral part of the festivities, bringing communities together and providing an opportunity for people to express their cultural pride.

While the Maher community in Porbandar highlighted its heritage through the Maniyaro Raas, the Ahir community in Bhuj marked the occasion with its annual Garbi festival. Both celebrations underscored the importance of preserving traditional customs and attire as part of Gujarat's cultural legacy.

The festivities also offered a glimpse into the distinct traditions followed by the two communities during Navratri, as participants came together to celebrate their heritage and maintain practices passed down through generations. (ANI)