Camilla Luddington, the "Grey's Anatomy" star, recently revealed her diagnosis with Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune disorder affecting the thyroid

'Grey's Anatomy' star Camilla Luddington has been diagnosed with a new health condition, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland, causing hypothyroidism.

Speaking on the 'Call It What It Is' podcast, the 41-year-old revealed her diagnosis with Hashimoto's disease, as per People.

"Long as you've been listening to us, you've known that I joke about being slothy. Just a little slower. Slower, tired, wanna be in bed, love a nap. It never occurred to me that there could be a medical reason for that," she said at the time.

Luddington also shared that a few routine blood tests helped her find the diagnosis.

Noting that she initially thought it was some age or hormonal issues, the actress added, "And so I wanna say about two and a half months ago now, still very recent. Had blood work, and it came back. And my doctor was like, 'Everything looks great except this one little thing.'"

After hearing the words "autoimmune disease," Luddington was freaked out at first, but calmed down after the doctor assured her that the condition was "very common," she shared.

"I felt like I had the answer for something that I've known is going on. And I have health anxiety, so there was a part of me that was like, 'Am I gaslighting myself?'" she added.

Luddington said that her next move was to call Jessica Capshaw, her 'Grey's Anatomy' co-star and co-host on the podcast.

During the conversation, Luddington explained about the disease, stating that Hashimoto happens when the body's immune system accidentally attacks the thyroid, making one a little slothy. "So over time, the damage it does, it makes the thyroid slow down and stop making enough hormones," she said, further highlighting her symptoms of dry skin, hair loss, and weight gain.

The actress is now recovering, she assured.