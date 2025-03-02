Oscar 2025: Know 6 best movie award winners and this year's nominees for Best Motion Picture

The Academy Awards celebrate the best in cinema, with the Best Picture winners reflecting diverse storytelling and artistic excellence. From the multiversal chaos of Everything Everywhere All at Once to the historical depth of Oppenheimer and the emotional power of CODA, each film has left a lasting impact on audiences. Before the Oscars are announced this year, let's look at past years Best Motion picture winners

The 97th Academy Awards would be announced tomorrow. The nominees for the Best Motion Pictures for this year are - Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, Wicked. Let's check at last few years winers from 'Oppenheimer' to 'Parasite'

Oppenheimer - 2024

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is a biographical epic that delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist behind the development of the atomic bomb. Starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, the film is a gripping psychological study of a man burdened by the consequences of his scientific breakthroughs. The film also features stellar performances by Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon. At the 96th Academy Awards, Oppenheimer dominated the night, winning Best Picture along with Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.). It also secured awards for Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Score, making it one of the most celebrated films of the year. The film was praised for its non-linear storytelling, breathtaking cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema, and Ludwig Göransson’s haunting score. Nolan’s Oppenheimer stood out for its ambitious narrative and exploration of ethics, war, and the human psyche. The film’s IMAX-shot sequences and practical effects for nuclear explosions added to its cinematic brilliance. Its Oscar victory cemented Nolan’s reputation as one of the greatest directors of modern cinema

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2023)

This mind-bending sci-fi comedy-drama by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (The Daniels) redefined modern filmmaking with its mix of action, absurdist humor, and deep emotional themes. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis, the film follows Evelyn Wang, a struggling laundromat owner who is suddenly thrust into a multiversal battle to save existence. At the 95th Academy Awards, Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. It became the most-awarded film of the night. Yeoh’s win was historic, as she became the first Asian woman to win Best Actress. Ke Huy Quan’s comeback story and emotional acceptance speech became a highlight of the Oscars. The film was praised for its inventive storytelling, emotional depth, and unique action sequences. It redefined the sci-fi genre and became a cultural phenomenon

CODA (2022)

Sian Heder’s CODA (Children of Deaf Adults) is a heartfelt coming-of-age drama that follows Ruby Rossi, a hearing teenager in a Deaf family, as she grapples with her love for music and her responsibility toward her parents and brother. The film, starring Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, and Troy Kotsur, is both touching and groundbreaking in its authentic representation of the Deaf community. At the 94th Academy Awards, CODA made history as the first film from a streaming service (Apple TV+) to win Best Picture. It also won Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, making him the first Deaf male actor to win an Oscar. Sian Heder received the award for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film’s victory was significant because it championed Deaf representation in Hollywood and proved that independent films could still make a strong impact. The performances were lauded, especially Kotsur’s deeply moving portrayal of a loving yet struggling father. The use of American Sign Language (ASL) throughout the film made it a landmark moment for inclusivity in cinema

Parasite (2020)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite is a genre-blending social satire that explores class struggles through the story of a poor family that infiltrates the household of a wealthy one. The film’s thrilling plot, dark humor, and sharp social commentary made it one of the most talked-about movies of the decade. At the 92nd Academy Awards, Parasite made history as the first non-English language film to win Best Picture. It also won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film, making it a massive success for South Korean cinema. Bong Joon-ho’s acceptance speech—where he praised fellow nominees like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino—was widely celebrated. The film’s unique storytelling and masterful direction proved that foreign films could dominate the Oscars. Its themes of inequality and greed resonated worldwide

Green Book (2019)

Directed by Peter Farrelly, Green Book is a biographical drama about the friendship between African-American pianist Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) and his Italian-American driver/bodyguard Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen) during a tour through the racially segregated American South in the 1960s. The film is named after the “Green Book,” a travel guide used by Black travelers to find safe accommodations during segregation. At the 91st Academy Awards, Green Book won Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali), and Best Original Screenplay. While the film was praised for its performances and heartwarming message, it also faced backlash for its simplistic handling of racism and historical inaccuracies. Some critics argued that it took a “white savior” approach to racial issues. Despite the controversy, the film resonated with audiences for its strong performances and uplifting message about friendship and racial harmony

The Shape of Water (2018)

Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water is a fantasy romance that follows a mute janitor, Elisa (Sally Hawkins), who falls in love with an amphibious creature (Doug Jones) held captive in a secret government lab. The film is a visually stunning fairy tale with themes of love, acceptance, and loneliness. At the 90th Academy Awards, The Shape of Water won Best Picture, Best Director (Guillermo del Toro), Best Production Design, and Best Original Score. Del Toro’s heartfelt acceptance speech emphasized the power of storytelling and fantasy in cinema. The film was praised for its stunning cinematography, magical realism, and rich storytelling. It was a rare win for the fantasy genre, solidifying Del Toro’s reputation as a visionary filmmaker

