Grammy Awards 2025: When and Where to Watch the 67th edition’s live streaming in India

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will air live in India on February 2, 2025. Enjoy star-studded performances, prestigious awards, and heartfelt tributes to music legends.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 6:43 PM IST

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are fast approaching, and music lovers are eagerly awaiting the star-studded ceremony set to take place on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year, promises an exciting mix of live performances and prestigious awards, offering fans an unforgettable celebration of music.

This year’s Grammy Awards will feature stunning performances from a range of renowned artists, including Shakira, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims, RAYE, and many more. The evening will also include a highly anticipated In Memoriam segment, honoring the music icons who left us in the past year. Additionally, a tribute to the victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfire will raise funds for relief efforts, showcasing the music community's solidarity in times of crisis.

For those in India, the 67th Grammy Awards will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The ceremony will be broadcast from 6:30 am IST to 10:00 am IST, allowing Indian viewers to experience the glamour and excitement of one of the biggest nights in music. Music fans across the world are eagerly anticipating the live performances, including appearances by Brad Paisley, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Janelle Monáe, and more.

This year, Beyoncé leads the nominations with an impressive 11 nominations, followed by Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, who each earned 7. Notable nominees include Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift, each with 6 nominations. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. praised this year’s nominations, emphasizing the diversity and representation in the voting body.

An exciting addition to the Grammy Awards ceremony is the selection of renowned sitarist Anoushka Shankar as a presenter at the Grammy Premiere Ceremony. Her appearance adds a special touch to the event as she represents India on this global stage, making the night even more memorable for fans worldwide.

