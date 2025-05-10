Harshvardhan Rane has refused to be part of Sanam Teri Kasam 2 following this reason. This news left everyone shocked and surprised.

Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is popular for playing the role in the film, has refused to act in the sequel if the original cast, which includes Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, is not changed. This comes after Mawra criticized India's Operation Sindoor military action on social media.

Mawra Hocane's Controversial Remarks

After India's Operation Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Mawra Hocane tweeted to denounce the attacks. She called India's move a "cowardly attack" and said: "Strongly condemn India's cowardly attack on Pakistan. Innocent civilians have lost their lives. May Allah protect us all, may sense prevail. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo #PakistanZindabad."

Her statement ignited the anger of Indian netizens, and many demanded a boycott of her movies. Besides Mawra, Many other pakistani actresses such as Mahira khan, Hania Aamir etc also made anti India posts even though they knew that their country Pakistan attacked innocent civilians. And India attacked terrorist camps.

Harshavardhan Rane declines Sanam Teri Kasam 2

In response to Mawra's post, Harshvardhan Rane revealed that he is stepping away from the sequel on Instagram Stories. He posted: "Though I am thankful for the experience, as things currently are, and after reading the unabashed remarks made regarding my country, I have made a choice to politely refuse to be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam 2 if there is even a chance of the earlier cast being replicated."

He also clarified that any disrespectful comments regarding any nation are not acceptable, saying: "I respect all artists and human beings of this country, that country, Kenya, and even Mars, but contemptuous comments regarding my country by any person are unforgivable."

He also criticized all the leading actors being very quiet on current matters and were loud before in major events where they could earn money and fame. Harshavardhan stated, ''I am fine losing followers, but not going to let anyone trample the pride and upbringing. Standing with your country is fine, but insult and hate speech about other coutry is not'

Industry Reactions

Harshvardhan's choice has polarized people in Bollywood. While there are some who are in his support of patriotism, others say that art must be kept apart from politics. The producers of the film have not yet confirmed whether they will cast someone in place of Mawra Hocane or continue with a new lead. But without Harshavardhan Rane, this movie will not even be worth making because the fans will definitely ban the entire film. Also, this decision could bring ire to the creators for not defending their nation.

While India and Pakistan tensions don't ease off, Harshvardhan Rane's assertiveness mirrors national feelings against such artists who openly denounce the actions of Indian troops. While the future of Sanam Teri Kasam 2 continues to be dubious regarding whether they will proceed with a new set of actors, controversy has undoubtedly remodeled the fate of the movie.