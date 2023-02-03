Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grammy Awards 2023: When and where can you watch the ceremony? Trevor Noah to host the 65th edition

    The most renowned music awards are all prepared to present their 65th edition; the Annual Grammy Award 2023 will reveal who deserves to be termed the 'Legend of the Music Industry'.

    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 8:46 AM IST

    The most anticipated musical event of the award season is just around the doorstep, which is making fans and artists nervous. The 65th Grammy Awards, which will be presented on February 5, will honour the top musicians of the year who made an impact in 2022 with their musical notes, songs, and albums.

    We know you're as delighted as we are, and that comes with many questions. To make things simpler for you, we've assembled all of the facts you need to know about the 2023 Grammys before fans check in to see who wins Record of the Year, Best New Artist, and other categories.

    The Daily Show alum Trevor Noah, who will host the 65th Grammy Awards for the third time in a row, has been stowed away to make your Grammys streaming all popup. And if you're wondering where you can watch the Grammys, your search ends here.

    Also Read: Deepika Padukone shares Pathaan event designer dress for charity sale

    When and where to watch Grammy Awards 2023:

    The event will be held on Monday, February 6th at 5:30 p.m. (IST). The Grammys will be held in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Viewers will be able to watch the show live on websites such as live.grammy.com. The award ceremony will be broadcast in the United States on CBS Television Network.

    In terms of understanding who the listed nominees are and who did not make the cut, the nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards were announced on November 15, 2022. Many surprise nominations and stunning absences appear on the list. 

    Also Read: Fahadh Fassil, Nazriya Nazim's Morocco vacay pictures give ultimate couple goals to fans

    Taylor Swift, an 11-time Grammy winner, garnered four nominations, including Song of the Year, Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best Country Song and Best Music Video. Even though Taylor Swift's most recent album, Midnights, was not eligible for consideration this year.

    Moving on, other celebrities got their first-ever Grammy nominations, including Viola Davis, who was nominated for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her "memoir" and "Finding Me," bringing her one step closer to EGOT status.

    Consider the music industry's pioneers: musicians such as BLACKPINK, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Demi Lovato's 2022 releases, however, did not garner much attention, resulting in no Grammy nominations this year.

    In terms of "Always there at the nominees' names, who can never fail to be off the Grammy Awards nomination list," Beyoncé, the "Queen of Music," has gotten nine nominations this year, with her husband Jay-Z obtaining the most Grammy nominations for an artist in history. Coldplay, ABBA, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, ABBA, and Lizzo are all running for Album of the Year this year.

