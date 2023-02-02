Fahadh Fassil, Nazriya Nazim's Morocco vacay pictures give ultimate couple goals to fans

Nazriya Nazim shared a few pics with her actor-husband, Fahadh Fassil, from their dreamy Morocco vacay trip. The real-life star couple in Mollywood give the ultimate couple goals to fans.

The most adorable and best couple in Mollywood, Fahadh Fassil and his wife, Nazriya Nazim, never miss a chance to set goals. This couple maintains a very lowkey personal life on social media. But their pictures speak volumes of unconditional love. Nazriya and Fahadh are spending quality time as a couple while holidaying in Morocco, France. All these beautiful pictures share about the abundance of love in every frame between the real-life star couple.

Nazriya Nazim took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pics with her husband, Fahadh Fassil, from their vacation in Morocco. The pics give a peek of the couple as they both enjoy the tourist spots, local food, and more. They are also posing for cute selfies holding each other.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan back on sets of Atlee directorial, fans claim, 'Jawan era begins'

In the pictures, Fahadh is holding a camera while Nazriya is giving a cute pose. In the next pic, they both enjoy a gala time by gorging on yummy food at a local restaurant in Morocco. They both are painting the town red in their mushy love as the couple is engrossed in exploring and gallivanting the breath-taking Morocco within next batch of pictures, which is a confluence of ancient heritage in France with many local food places that serve the best food and also has scenic destinations to enjoy quality time together as a couple.

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, who was part of Lokesh Kangaraj Vikram, will be joining Thalapathy 67 as well. Yes, the actor recently confirmed at the press meet of his production film Thankam. He officially put it out there that he may be a part of Lokesh and Thalapathy's Vijay. The actor also spilled how his role will be a cameo appearance.

He has completed shooting for Hombale Films' Dhoomam, directed by Pawan Kumar. The movie will see the National Award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady. The film is likely to be out in 4 languages. Financed by KGF makers, Hombale Films, the actor and director duo previously collaborated on movies like Lucia and U-Turn.

ALSO READ: Reasons behind struggling with the closeness factor in your relationship