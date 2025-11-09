Key categories like Album of the Year and Record of the Year feature works such as Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" and Gaga's "Mayhem" and "Abracadabra." . Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, and R&B singer Leon Thomas are tied on nominations.

Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 68th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on February 1, 2026 in Los Angeles. Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads all nominees with nine, followed by Lady Gaga with seven, and a trio of artists tied at six -- Bad Bunny, pop princess Sabrina Carpenter and R&B singer-songwriter Leon Thomas.

Album of the Year

"Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" - Bad Bunny

"Swag" - Justin Bieber

"Man's Best Friend" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Let God Sort Em Out" - Clipse (Pusha T & Malice)

"Mayhem" - Lady Gaga

"GNX" - Kendrick Lamar

"Mutt" - Leon Thomas

"Chromakopia" - Tyler, The Creator

Record of the Year

"DtMF" - Bad Bunny

"Manchild" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Anxiety" - Doechii

"Wildflower" - Billie Eilish

"Abracadabra" - Lady Gaga

"luther" - Kendrick Lamar with SZA

"The Subway" - Chappell Roan

"APT." - Rose and Bruno Mars

- Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting -

"Abracadabra" - Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Anxiety" - Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

"APT." - Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Roget Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (Rose, Bruno Mars)

"DtMF" - Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo Rene Sencion Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto Jose Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

"Golden [From 'KPop Demon Hunters']" - EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

"luther" - Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solana Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar with SZA)

"Manchild" - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

"Wildflower" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Daisies" - Justin Bieber

"Manchild" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Disease" - Lady Gaga

"The Subway" - Chappell Roan

"Messy" - Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Defying Gravity" - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

"Golden [From 'KPop Demon Hunters']” - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

"Gabriela" - KATSEYE

"APT." - Rose, Bruno Mars

"30 For 30" - SZA with Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Swag" - Justin Bieber

"Man's Best Friend" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Something Beautiful" - Miley Cyrus

"Mayhem" - Lady Gaga

"I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)" - Teddy Swims

Best Rap Album

"Let God Sort Em Out" - Clipse (Pusha T & Malice)

"Glorious" - GloRilla

"God Does Like Ugly" - JID

"GNX" - Kendrick Lamar

"Chromakopia" - Tyler, The Creator

Best Rap Performance

"Outside" - Cardi B

"Chains & Whips" - Clipse (Pusha T & Malice), featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

"Anxiety" - Doechii

"tv off" - Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay

"Darling, I" - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Music Video

"Manchild" - Sabrina Carpenter

"So Be It" - Clipse

"Anxiety" - Doechii

"Love" - OK Go

"Young Lion" - Sade

Best Global Music Album

"Sounds Of Kumbha" - Siddhant Bhatia

"No Sign of Weakness" Burna Boy

"Eclairer le monde - Light the World" - Youssou N'Dour

"Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)" - Shakti

"Chapter III: We Return to Light" - Anoushka Shankar featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

"Caetano e Bethania Ao Vivo" - Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethania

Artists with Most Nominations

Kendrick Lamar - 9

Lady Gaga - 7

Bad Bunny - 6

Leon Thomas - 6

Sabrina Carpenter - 6

