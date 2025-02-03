Grammy 2025: Shakira wins 4th award for best Latin pop album; Read on

The 67th Grammy Awards took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the first since wildfires hit the city in January 2025. Shakira won Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran on her 48th birthday. Presented by Jennifer Lopez, the award marked her fourth Grammy win

The 67th annual Grammy Awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, marking the first ceremony held in the city since wildfires began burning on January 7, 2025. Among the night’s big winners was Shakira, who celebrated both a career milestone and a personal one—her 48th birthday. The Colombian superstar took home her fourth Grammy, winning Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

The award was presented to her by Jennifer Lopez, making the moment even more special. On stage, Shakira expressed deep gratitude and dedicated the win to her sons, Milan and Sasha. She also took the opportunity to speak about the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles and to honor hardworking women around the world.

ALSO READ: Beyonce Net Worth: Check out Grammy winner's assets, brand endorsements and career milestones

Addressing the audience, she shared her support for immigrants, emphasizing that they were valued and deserving of recognition. She also acknowledged the efforts of women who tirelessly provide for their families, referring to them as the "true She Wolves."

Shakira triumphed in a competitive category, beating nominees Anitta (Funk Generation), Kali Uchis (Orquídeas), Kany García (García), and Luis Fonsi (El Viaje).

The Hips Don’t Lie singer also made a striking appearance on the red carpet, wearing an eye-catching beaded gown by Etro. The ensemble featured a black-and-orange sequined bodysuit, paired with a sheer skirt adorned with beaded floral embellishments and a dramatic train. She complemented the look with voluminous, center-parted hair.

Adding to the excitement, Shakira performed during the ceremony, marking another memorable moment in her career. This victory is her third in the Best Latin Pop Album category, with her first win dating back to MTV Unplugged in 2001. Celebrating both her birthday and a Grammy win, Shakira proved once again that she remains a dominant force in music.

Latest Videos